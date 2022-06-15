Lancaster native among CHP’s 128 newest officers

SACRAMENTO – – Alex Renteria of Lancaster is one of the California Highway Patrol’s 128 newest officers, graduating from the CHP Academy in Sacramento on June 10 after completing 27 weeks of training. The cadets crossed the stage to receive their badge and assignment at one of the CHP’s 103 Area offices, as family and friends packed the gymnasium in support of the new officers.

Renteria is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Victorville Area office. Renteria graduated from Highland High School in 2007, and after high school, he continued his education by attending classes at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Palmdale. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Renteria worked as an engineer for Northrop Grumman in Palmdale.

“Completing Academy training is a tremendous achievement,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “These women and men are not just starting a new job, they are embarking on a lifelong career that requires extreme dedication and a passion for service.”

Training at the CHP Academy covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code. Cadet also receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.

Renteria joins the ranks of the more than 6,700 uniformed CHP personnel serving in communities throughout the state. A new cadet class is scheduled to begin training at the CHP Academy on June 20, and another class of more than 100 cadets is expected to complete training and graduate in early August.

For more information about the “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign, or to apply, visit https://recruitment.chp.ca.gov/ or call the statewide

Recruitment Unit at 916-843-4300.

[Information via news release from the California Highway Patrol.]

–