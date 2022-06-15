Lancaster hosting “AV Idol” to select national anthem singer for ‘4th of July Extravaganza’

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is hosting virtual “AV Idol” auditions to find a local resident to perform the national anthem at this year’s 4th of July Extravaganza.

All Antelope Valley residents are invited to participate by submitting a video of themselves singing the national anthem. The selected singer will have the honor of singing the national anthem in front of thousands of people at the 4th of July Extravaganza at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center on Monday, July 4.

“The 4th of July is without a doubt one of our signature events here in Lancaster, and I am so proud that we will be featuring a local artist singing the national anthem,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “I know that we have a lot of talent in our community, so I can’t wait to see who submits audition videos and who is ultimately selected to perform.”

Residents who are interested in auditioning may submit their performance video in one of three ways:

Email it to PRAReply@cityoflancasterca.gov Post the video to TikTok, tag the City of Lancaster, and use the hashtag #AVIdol Post the video to Instagram Reels, tag the City of Lancaster, and use the hashtag #AVIdol

The City is accepting submissions until Wednesday, June 22, at 11:59 p.m.

The 4th of July Extravaganza is an annual event hosted by the city of Lancaster in partnership with the city of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center. The event brings live entertainment, summer games and competitions, and fireworks. For more information about this event, visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/parks-recreation-arts/special-events/4th-of-july-fireworks-extravaganza-2021.