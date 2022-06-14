Rewards renewed for unsolved murders, suspicious disappearance in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reestablished two $20,000 rewards for information leading to the persons responsible for the murders of two teenagers in Lancaster in 2017 and the suspicious disappearance of a woman in Palmdale 2020.

“We need the public’s assistance to find the perpetrators responsible for these unsolved cases in the Antelope Valley,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a news release. “There are families, friends, and loved ones who have unanswered questions and deserve closure. I’m hopeful that these rewards will encourage the public’s cooperation to provide long overdue justice.”

Lancaster double homicide

Andrew Chavez, 18, and and his girlfriend, Clotee Reyes, 19, were shot to death on Sept. 30, 2017, at about 1:46 a.m., in the 43000 block of 6th Street East in Lancaster, according to Supervisor Barger’s motion. The couple had just left an impromptu birthday party, and as they stood outside talking with friends in the street, a black sedan drove northbound on 6th Street East and gunshots were fired from the vehicle into the crowd. The vehicle fled northbound away from the scene, and Chavez and Reyes were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives believe there are witnesses in the neighborhood who may have seen the suspects or know of their identities. The Supervisors’ renewed reward of $20,000 and a $10,000 reward from the city of Lancaster brings the total reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the killing of Chavez and Reyes.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact LASD Homicide Bureau Lieutenant Derrick Alfred at 323-890-5554 or the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Missing Palmdale woman

On Aug. 3, 2020, 27-year-old Gloria Huerta, also known as “Jessica,” was reported missing, according to Supervisor Barger’s motion. Huerta was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale, where she was staying in her 15- to 20-foot white trailer. Sheriff’s investigators believe an altercation occurred there. The trailer, which is unmarked and has a rear door, is also missing.

The sheriff’s department described Huerta as a small Hispanic woman, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She is known to frequent Palmdale and Littlerock.

Huerta’s family and friends are extremely concerned for her safety and are pleading with the public for any information that will lead to her safe return home. Investigators are hoping the extension of the $20,000 reward will bring forth witnesses who may have information related to Huerta’s suspicious disappearance.

Anyone with information about Huerta’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Sgt. Chris Maurizi or Detective Mark Perez at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477).

