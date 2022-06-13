Standoff ends in Palmdale between homicide suspect, deputies

PALMDALE – A nearly seven-hour standoff between a barricaded homicide suspect and sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale ended Saturday evening when the suspect peacefully surrendered, authorities said.

The incident began around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at a home in the 36800 block of James Place, and the resolution came around 6:45 p.m. when the suspect crawled out of an upstairs window, lay facedown on a roof, and was arrested by the LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau, according to the sheriff’s department and images from the scene.

The sheriff’s department has not released any information about the alleged homicide, the suspect’s identity, or the circumstances that lead to the barricade. On social media, LASD officials described the incident as a “SWAT operation for an armed, barricaded, homicide suspect in Palmdale.”

The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene to assist deputies from the Palmdale station and took over command while crisis negotiators tried to make contact with the man, sheriff’s officials said. According to a news photographer at the scene, the suspect’s relatives came to the location at one point during the standoff, and his mother reportedly made contact with him.

No further information was immediately available Monday morning.