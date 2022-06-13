Palmdale to host ‘Dog Days of Summer’ events at Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host several Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. Admission and parking are free.

The dog park provides separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allow dogs to socialize freely and make new friends.

The scheduled events include:

— Paws in the Park ’70s Night, Saturday, June 18, 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will include a photo area, dog agility equipment, and paw art. Paw art supplies will be provided, and paw art will be collected and displayed at the Arty Paw-ty reception on Aug. 3 at Legacy Commons.

— Keeping Canines Cool with Pools, Tuesday, June 21, July 19, and Aug. 23, 5 to 6 p.m. Pop-up dog pools will be provided in the small and large dog areas. Attendees can enjoy music and socialize with other fun furry friends.

— Arty Paw-ty Reception, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 5 to 7 p.m., at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9. The event will feature dog art on display. A photo area, treats, and music will be provided. Dogs are welcome.

For more information on these events call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

