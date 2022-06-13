PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host several Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. Admission and parking are free.
The dog park provides separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allow dogs to socialize freely and make new friends.
The scheduled events include:
— Paws in the Park ’70s Night, Saturday, June 18, 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will include a photo area, dog agility equipment, and paw art. Paw art supplies will be provided, and paw art will be collected and displayed at the Arty Paw-ty reception on Aug. 3 at Legacy Commons.
— Keeping Canines Cool with Pools, Tuesday, June 21, July 19, and Aug. 23, 5 to 6 p.m. Pop-up dog pools will be provided in the small and large dog areas. Attendees can enjoy music and socialize with other fun furry friends.
— Arty Paw-ty Reception, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 5 to 7 p.m., at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9. The event will feature dog art on display. A photo area, treats, and music will be provided. Dogs are welcome.
For more information on these events call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
1 comment for "Palmdale to host ‘Dog Days of Summer’ events at Yellen Dog Park"
Kristina says
Just make sure you never bring your dog to Palmdale Animal Care.
This link will take you to my situation:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeuogjhFjXm/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=