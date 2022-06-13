LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but eight people were cited for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 11, near the intersection of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 952 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint.
- Six motorists were cited for driving without a license.
- Two motorists were cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Sheriff’s officials said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the sheriff’s department.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
5 comments for "Multiple drivers cited, none for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint"
ACE says
– HOW TO STOP DRUNK DRIVING –
USE AN UNDERCOVER CAR OR VAN AND STAKE OUT BUSINESSES THAT SELL BOOZE LIKE:
BEER JOINTS…
RESTAURANTS WITH BARS…
GOLF COURSES…
GAS STATIONS…
LIQUOR STORES…
BANQUET HALLS FOR WEDDINGS…
***
WHEN A DRUNK IS REPORTED LEAVING A SQUAD CAR PULLS THEM OVER AND ARRESTS THEM PUTTING THEM ALL IN A HOLDING BUS…
TAKING AWAY THEIR PHONES SO THEY CAN’T WARN THE BEER JOINT OR BANQUET HALL…
THEY CAN MAKE THEIR ONE CALL FROM THE STATION AFTER THEY ARE BOOKED…
ANOTHER OFFICER THEN GOES DIRECTLY TO THE BUSINESS THAT SERVED THE DRUNKS AND ARRESTS THE BARTENDERS…
FINE AND CLOSE THE BUSINESS AS A PUBLIC NUISANCE…
***
THEY’LL NEVER DO THIS HOWEVER…
***
GEE, I WONDER WHY..?
DO YOU TOO..?
Dave says
Police have to have probable cause to arrest for DUI, which means they have to see behavior that would lead them to believe someone might be under the influence, not just “when a drunk is reported.” Bar tenders or owners can’t just arrested on the spot. There has to be an investigation that shows they knew the person was inebriated. The same goes for “fine and close the business.” There’s a little Constitutional thing called due process involved.
Tim Scott says
Well chosen location. Managed to fund raise without any adverse impact on alcohol sales.
ACE says
STOP FOR POLICE ROADBLOCK AHEAD..!
ACHTUNG..!
VAIR ARE YOUR P-A-P-E-R-S..?
ZEEZ ARE YOUR PAPERS..?
VAIR DID YOU GET ZEEZ PAPERS..?
VEE HAFT VAYS UFT MAKING YOU TALK..!
Dave says
When people complain about checkpoints, calling them Nazi or Soviet tactics, they are forgetting one thing. When those regimes “asked for papers,” that meant show me your state-issued internal passport that often said who you were, what job you had, where you were allowed to travel too, what restrictions on your movements had been placed on you, what religion you were. If you were someplace you weren’t supposed to be, you got arrested. At DUI checkpoints, they ask for your drivers license, which you must have to operate the vehicle you are driving. And they check to see if you show signs of impairment. That is vastly different than Nazi or Soviet “show me your papers,” shows a lack of understanding of history as well as demeans what the citizens of Germany and the Soviet Union went through.