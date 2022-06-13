Free lunches available for youth at LA County libraries this summer

LANCASTER – Free lunches are being provided to children this summer at 25 Los Angeles County libraries, including locations in Lancaster, Quartz Hill, and Lake Los Angeles, county officials announced Monday.

Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library that aims to keep children nourished during the summer months, helping to ensure that families have access to wholesome meals.

“This will be the eighth consecutive year we have offered free meals through this program,” said LA County Library Director, Skye Patrick. “We realize families depend on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children when they are away from school. We are excited to once again provide this essential service.”

Locally, participating libraries include:

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Avenue M-2, free lunch available Monday – Friday, 12 – 1 p.m., June 13-Aug. 5

Lake Los Angeles Library, 16921 East Avenue O, #A, free lunch available Monday -Friday, 12 – 1 p.m., June 21 – Aug. 5

Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Boulevard, free lunch available Tuesday – Friday, 12 -1 p.m., June 21 – Aug. 5

Meals are available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis and there are no restrictions on family income. Parents and caregivers can pick up on behalf of children — kids and teens don’t need to be present, but are welcome. No food will be provided on June 20 or July 4.

For more information, the schedule, and a list of all participating libraries, visit LACountyLibrary.org/SummerLunch.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

–