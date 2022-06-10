The Antelope Valley Times

WATCH: Group urges residents to help protect Joshua trees

The Antelope Valley Conservancy is urging local residents to lend their support to the group’s effort to protect Joshua trees. On Wednesday, June 15, the California Fish & Game Commission will vote on whether to list the western Joshua tree for protection under the California Endangered Species Act. The AV Conservancy is asking residents to to do their part to protect Joshua trees by:

View the AV Conservancy’s video news release below:

