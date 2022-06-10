WATCH: Group urges residents to help protect Joshua trees

The Antelope Valley Conservancy is urging local residents to lend their support to the group’s effort to protect Joshua trees. On Wednesday, June 15, the California Fish & Game Commission will vote on whether to list the western Joshua tree for protection under the California Endangered Species Act. The AV Conservancy is asking residents to to do their part to protect Joshua trees by:

Signing the AV Conservancy’s petition at: https://www.change.org/p/protect-the-joshua-trees

Emailing public comments to the California Fish & Game Commission at fgc@fgc.ca.gov.

Attending the Commission’s June 15 meeting, virtually. [Find out how here.]

View the AV Conservancy’s video news release below: