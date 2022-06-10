Sweltering heat keeps AV sweating through Saturday

A heat wave has landed in the Antelope Valley and will continue into Saturday, June 11, potentially toppling some temperature records before things start cooling off Sunday, authorities said.

“High pressure will bring very warm and dry weather to interior areas, peaking today and Saturday,” according to the National Weather Service. “A cooling trend will start Sunday but another heat wave is expected by the middle of next week.”

The first signs of hot stretch showed up on Thursday, June 9, delivering a 100-degree afternoon reading in Acton.

The NWS predicted temps as high as 107 on Friday in the Antelope Valley — where an excessive heat warning will be in place through 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Forecasters indicated that some new marks could be set in interior valleys, mountains and desert areas, with the Antelope Valley the most likely contender.

On Sunday, a deepening marine layer promises to mitigate the heat a bit more, with highs still above normal but only by about 5 degrees or so, according to the NWS. Monday, temperatures are expected to be closer to normal. As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the NWS. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

–