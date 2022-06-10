Man killed in Lancaster motorcycle crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who died Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole in Lancaster.

He was 28-year-old Willie Jones of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 45500 block of Division Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and no further were released as of Friday morning [6/10/22].

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more details become available.

