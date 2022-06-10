Man gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 2 teens in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed two teenagers last year was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison.

William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted May 16 of two counts each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in connection with the Jan. 30, 2021 collision that killed Albert Cruz, 17, and Sergio Martinez, 18, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The deadly crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near 10th Street West and Avenue O-8 in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Marquez was speeding away from another crash at Rancho Vista Boulevard and 10th Street West when he crashed into a vehicle carrying the two teenagers, then fled on foot, according to sheriff’s department. The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were hurt, but declined to be transported to the hospital.

After he was publicly named as the suspect, and the sheriff’s department released video of the suspect running away from the scene (see below), Marquez surrendered in early February 2021. Marquez was initially released on $50,000 bond the day of his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody again in March 2021 after the charges were filed, and he has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

