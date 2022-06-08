Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.

Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area. To enter the pickup line, motorists should turn west from 170th Street East onto Avenue P. There are no eligibility restrictions or reservations required, and the groceries are available to everyone. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. Recipients must stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers and are asked to wear facemasks. No walk-ups will be permitted.

The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, whose employees will help staff the event. The boxes of groceries will contain meat, cheese, pasta, canned goods and fruit or vegetables.

This will be Los Angeles County’s ninth grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Grocery distribution events were held in 2020 in Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, east Lancaster and Pearblossom, and in 2021 at Antelope Valley College and twice at the University of Antelope Valley’s Pioneer Event Center.