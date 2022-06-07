Average LA County gas price rises to 11th consecutive record

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County Tuesday, June 7, set a record for the 11th consecutive day, rising 2.9 cents to $6.395, extending its streak of increases to 13 consecutive days.

The average price risen 30.4 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.5 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 22.3 cents more than one week ago, 53.1 cents higher than one month ago and $2.15 greater than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.599 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The Orange County average price has increased $1.595.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 5.4 cents to a record $4.919.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

