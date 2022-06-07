6 members of firefighting crew burned in training accident near Castaic

CASTAIC – Six members of a firefighting crew were burned Tuesday, one critically, in a training accident in a remote area of Los Angeles County north of Castaic.

Paramedics were sent to Golden State Highway at Templin Highway around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, and they took all six victims for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One was in critical condition and five suffered minor injuries, the fire department reported.

The injured people were members of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation firefighting “hand crew,” according to the LACFD.

Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol told KTLA5 that the crew was engaged in a training exercise.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

