Palmdale Playhouse presents ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East, will a stage production of Tennessee Williams’ classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Friday June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under, and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events.

In “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” the family of Big Daddy and Big Momma Pollitt convene at the family home. Among them is his son Brick, an ex-football player who spends his time drinking and avoiding his libidinous wife, Maggie “the cat.” This gathering isn’t so much a homecoming as a farewell — Big Daddy is terminally ill — where hidden memories and revelations come to the surface of both father and son.

Tickets for this show may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. Palmdale Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–