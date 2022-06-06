Local job center to host recruitment event for Behavior Respite in Action

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center will host a recruitment event for Behavior Respite In Action on Thursday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 624 Commerce Avenue, Unit E, in Palmdale.

Direct Support Professional positions are available.

Qualified applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, reliable transportation, clean driving record, a professional demeanor, and the ability to serve diverse families and to work in family homes. COVID vaccination is required.

Starting salary is $16 an hour. Benefits include flexible scheduling, medical / dental /vision Benefits, 401(k) program, paid trainings, employee incentive programs, and opportunities for career advancement.

Registration is required and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/behavior-respite-in-action-recruitment-event-tickets-348964982657.

For more information, contact Alexis Campbell at 818-370-1206 or email alexis.campbell@jvs-socal.org, or contact Melissa Murillo at 661-942-9135, ext. 3239, or email melissa.murillo@360bhmail.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

