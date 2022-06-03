‘Share the Love’ campaign raises funds for Children’s Center AV

LANCASTER – Subaru executives recently presented the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) with check for $23,850, proceeds from their annual Share the Love event. In total, Subaru has donated $100,000 to CCAV since 2016.

Each year Subaru of Antelope Valley selects one local nonprofit organization to be among the beneficiaries of the Share the Love event. During the campaign, which runs from mid-November through the end of the year, Subaru of America Inc. commits to donating $250 to charity for every car purchased or leased at participating dealerships.

Subaru of Antelope Valley augmented the corporate donation by adding another $50 per vehicle. The list of organizations from which buyers could choose included four national charities and one local community-based nonprofit. This marks the fourth time since 2016 that Subaru of Antelope Valley has chosen CCAV as the hometown organization.

“We are honored and incredibly grateful for Subaru Antelope Valley’s ongoing support. Their commitment to making a difference in the world is evident in their actions,” said CCAV Board President Samantha Schmitz. “The funds CCAV receives from Subaru helps provide therapy to children who have experienced trauma as well as offer programs aimed at preventing child abuse.”

Nationwide, Subaru of America Inc. and its nationwide network of retailers collectively donated $24.9 million to charities. More information about the Subaru Share the Love Event is available at subaru.com/share.

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

