‘Happiest Concert on Earth’ coming to Palmdale Playhouse this weekend

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, will present West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestra’s performance of the “Happiest Concert on Earth” on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events.

The audience will experience the magic of Disney with the excitement of live music performances of some of the most beloved songs from Disney movies, including Frozen, Aladdin, Snow White, The Lion King, and Monsters, Inc.

Attendees are encouraged to come to the concert dressed up as their favorite Disney princess or character.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office beginning two hours before the show. The Palmdale Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

