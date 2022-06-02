Grammy winners All-4-One performing in Palmdale Aug. 27

PALMDALE – Grammy award winning group and Antelope Valley natives All-4-One will perform at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 27, as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Tickets are $40 for VIP concert floor, $35 for preferred seating, and $25 for general admission. General admission tickets purchased by June 17 will receive a $5 discount.

All-4-One members Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez, and Tony Borowiak’s musical journey began in Palmdale, Desert, and Mojave High Schools, making this special show the “The Road Back Home Concert.” To date, they have released seven albums and sold over 20 million units worldwide, won a bevy of awards, including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award, countless international awards, and completed multiple major world tours. Their timeless songs such as “I Swear,” “I Can Love You Like That,” “So Much In Love,” “I Turn To You,” “These Arms,” and “Beautiful As You” will make for a great evening under the desert stars.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine. Attendees should their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Attendees may bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted. For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

