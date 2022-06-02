AV Gem and Mineral Club coming this summer to Palmdale parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is partnering with the Antelope Valley Gem and Mineral Club to present educational and recreational events during the summer.

The Club will be on hand at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 39700 30th Street West on Saturday, June 4, and Saturday Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., and at the pavilion next to the playground at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale on Saturday, July 2, and Saturday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. t0 12 p.m.

Admission is free and open to all ages.

Club members will showcase many different kinds of gems and minerals, share their knowledge and experience, and answer questions. Attendees will have the opportunity to make rock art and bracelets, while supplies last.

For more information, call 661-267-5611. To learn more about the Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club, visit avgem.weebly.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

