Probationer arrested during chop shop raid in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man on probation for operating a chop shop was again arrested on Wednesday, June 1, when authorities executed a search warrant in Lancaster.

The operation was conducted on the 44400 block of 105th Street West by the sheriff’s department’s Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic Converters and Auto Theft (TOPCAT) team, with assistance from the Task Force for Regional Auto Theft (TRAP) team, the Parole Compliance Team (PCT), and members of the LASD K9, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The taskforce discovered a chop shop, over 1/4 lbs. of methamphetamine, one firearm, two catalytic converters, and one ‘M-type’ illegal explosive during the execution of the search warrant,” the news release states.

“One male adult was arrested during the search warrant… The male adult was on probation at the time of his arrest for operating a chop shop and had an active warrant for his arrest,” the news release states.

The suspect’s identity was not released, and no further information on investigation was immediately available. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

