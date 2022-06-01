Palmdale Playhouse to host 562nd Air Force Band

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East, is presenting a concert by the 562nd Air Force Band on Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, but reservations are required for entry. Reservations may be made at https://www.palmdaleplayhouse.com/events/2021/562nd-air-force-band on a first come, first served basis. Limit four reservations per order.

The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast traces its history to October 1941, with the formation of the 62nd Army Air Force Band in Augusta, Georgia. The band is composed of citizen-airmen whose civilian occupations range from professional musicians and music educators to computer programmers, accountants, engineers, and law enforcement officers.

Serpentine Winds, a woodwind quintet, and the Guardian Brass Quintet will perform a combination of classical music, patriotic tunes, and standard quintet repertoire. New to the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast, Serpentine Winds is a traditional woodwind quintet including a French horn, flute, oboe, clarinet, and bassoon. The Guardian Brass Quintet plays musical favorites from theater, jazz, film, and traditional patriotic tunes for military ceremonies and other public events.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

