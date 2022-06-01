LAX saw more international travelers in April than any month in pandemic

Los Angeles International Airport saw more international travelers in April 2022 than during any month since February 2020, officials announced Wednesday.

More than 1.2 million international travelers traveled through the airport in April, a 195% increase from the 424,221 international travelers in April 2021, according to LAX. Domestic travel also increased by 58%, and the airport welcomed a total of 5.441 million passengers in April, an increase of nearly 77% compared to the same month in 2021.

“The spring travel season showed a robust return to air travel at LAX, and we are especially excited to see our international traffic increase as we near the summer,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said.

“Although there are some headwinds to continued increases, including resource shortages and higher fuel prices, there also are plenty of signs that people are ready to travel, and we are excited to welcome travelers back to our airport with new concessions and innovative technologies to create a seamless and efficient guest experience,” Erbacci added.

While passenger travel increased, the airport experienced a 6.83% decrease in air cargo over April of 2021, with a total of 234,007 tons of cargo handled in April 2022.

