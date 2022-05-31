PALMDALE – Authorities Tuesday circulated security images of a person of interest being sought in connection with the killing of a man who was shot to death Friday night as he slept in his home in Palmdale.
Dante Pickens-Horton, 32, was shot multiple times around 11:48 p.m. Friday, May 27, in his residence in the 37300 block of Cedrela Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No arrests were reported.
The man depicted in the security images was seen walking in the neighborhood before the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department. He was wearing a hoodie, and his face was partially obscured by a mask.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
3 comments for "‘Person of interest’ sought in Palmdale homicide"
New York Times says
California’s rate of firearm mortality is among the nation’s lowest, with 8.5 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, compared with 13.7 per 100,000 nationally and 14.2 per 100,000 in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported. And Californians are about 25% less likely to die in mass shootings, compared with residents of other states, according to a recent Public Policy Institute of California analysis.
CCTV Investigation says
“Authorities Tuesday circulated security images of a person of interest…”
The LACSD needs to cut out the network TV parlance. The guy is a murder suspect.
Person of Interest says
I have seen that guy before. He was on a pharmaceutical commercial playing a doctor.