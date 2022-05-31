Man found shot to death in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – The man found shot to death in a vehicle in Palmdale Saturday evening has been publicly identified.

He was 23-year-old Hesham Farid of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding gunshots in the area and found the victim “in his vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release states. Farid was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time and the murder weapon remains outstanding. It is unknown if this incident is gang related,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and no further information was released from the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

