Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19.
Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and “until he tests negative,” his office said.
The governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid — an antiviral that his office said has been proven effective against COVID-19 — and will begin his five-day regimen immediately.
“This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid,” Newsom tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. “I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely. Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.”
Newsom’s office added that he has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18.
3 comments for "Gavin Newsom tests Positive for COVID-19"
America's Most Loudest Loudmouth says
It’s rare to find anyone as hypocritical, disingenuous, narcissistic and elitist as Gruesome Newsom. He’ll run for president someday. If he ever wins, I’m moving to Australia.
Tim Scott says
LOL…coming from a known Trump supporter that is one of the most hypocritical and disingenuous comments ever posted.
America's Most Hypocritical and Disingenuous Commenter says
“MOST hypocritical and disingenuous comments ever posted”.
Cool. It’s nice to be recognized and appreciated. That’s why I’m “Most”. Never go half way, lol.