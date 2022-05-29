Gavin Newsom tests Positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and “until he tests negative,” his office said.

The governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid — an antiviral that his office said has been proven effective against COVID-19 — and will begin his five-day regimen immediately.

“This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid,” Newsom tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. “I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely. Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.”

Newsom’s office added that he has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18.

