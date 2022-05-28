Man in his 30s shot to death in Palmdale

A man in his 30s was shot to death inside a home in Palmdale Friday night, authorities said.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at 11:48 p.m. Friday, May 27, to the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, where they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Serna said it is unknown whether the shooting was gang-related.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

