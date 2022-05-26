Elderly driver killed in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – An 87-year-old male driver died Wednesday morning in a traffic collision in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the intersection of Pearblossom Highway and Cheseboro Road, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate the driver of a silver Saturn sedan was driving north on Cheseboro Road. The Saturn made a left turn from Cheseboro Road in front of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck towing a trailer while driving east on Pearblossom Highway, and a collision occurred. As a result of the collision, the 87-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release states.

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information on the crash was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

