Children’s Center AV executive director announces retirement

LANCASTER – The board of directors for The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) announced the retirement of Executive Director Rebecca Sue Page, effective July 5, 2022. Page has served at the helm of the organization since 2011.

“The board is extremely grateful for Sue’s leadership, wisdom, and decade of service she has devoted to the Children’s Center, the families we serve, and the community as a whole,” said CCAV Board President Samantha Schmitz. “She has been a true asset to the center and is undoubtedly leaving the organization in a stronger position than it was when she joined it.”

Under Page’s leadership, CCAV:

Increased the number of children who receive therapy each year from 100 to nearly 1,000.

Created Wraparound Engagement Desert Outreach (WEDO), which includes programs that serve transitional-age youth, justice-involved adults, and those adversely affected by Covid-19.

Established formal partnerships with educational institutions and other community-based organizations that provide complementary programs and resources to local residents.

Experienced a financial turnaround from being $1 million in debt to an annual budget of more than $8 million and no debt.

Earned GuideStar’s Platinum Seal, which recognizes organizational transparency.

Built the Antelope Valley’s first clinical training program for future therapists.

Launched a capital campaign, which will allow CCAV to expand its programs and services.

Completed a five-year strategic planning process.

“It has been a privilege to work with an incredibly talented board of directors and staff,” Page said. “Together we have grown the organization’s reach to impact more individuals and families in more ways than ever before.”

Prior to joining CCAV, Page had a long and successful career in education where she worked her way up from a playground supervisor to teacher to school principal and, ultimately, superintendent.

The board selected Donna Gaddis, who currently serves as CCAV’s compliance manager, to assume the executive director position on July 6. Gaddis’ involvement with CCAV began as a volunteer in 2001. In the ensuing two decades, she has been a board member, program manager and interim executive director.

“Donna and Sue have worked collaboratively for the past 11 years, which ensures the smoothest possible transition in leadership,” Schmitz said. “The board is confident in Donna’s ability to build upon the center’s solid footing and extremely favorable financial outlook as we work to meet the ever-evolving needs of the community.”

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. For more information, visit ccav.org.

