Palmdale man arrested in attempted Irvine burglary

IRVINE – A Palmdale man was one of two suspects arrested for trying to burglarize a home in the gated neighborhood of Shady Canyon in Irvine late Saturday night, authorities said.

Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale and Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, were arrested on suspicion of attempted residential burglary and booked at the Orange County Jail, said Lt. Bill Bingham of the Irvine Police Department.

According to Lt. Bingham, an Irvine Police Department officer located a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood of Quail Hill at 11 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and noticed a two-way radio and a loaded ghost gun inside the vehicle. Shortly after, a homeowner on Canyon Creek reported two men wearing masks approached their home but fled when the resident yelled into their surveillance system, Lt. Bingham said.

Officers established a perimeter in an effort to apprehend the suspects and, with assistance of the Anaheim Police Department’s helicopter Angel and the Irvine Police Department drone team, Jones and Riley were located and arrested in the surrounding open space.

Detectives are investigating whether the suspects have any connection to a May 1 residential burglary in Shady Canyon, Lt. Bingham said.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is encouraged to contact Det. Eric Weber at eweber@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7245.

