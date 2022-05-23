PWD customers Invited to “Let’s Talk H2O!” event May 26

Palmdale Water District customers interested in learning more about the recently enacted mandatory water conservation guidelines are invited to attend the next Let’s Talk H2O! event — happening at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the PWD office, located at 2029 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.

The event is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/LetsTalkMay26.

PWD Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson Jr. will discuss the new guidelines, which include limited outdoor watering schedules, enforcement of drought rules, and upcoming changes to water allocations. Thompson will also share information about the District’s water supply for 2022 and the need for everyone to conserve at least 20% compared to two years ago.

Since May 1, PWD customers have been limited to watering their outdoor landscapes three days a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and

Saturdays – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. On June 1, the Tier 2 outdoor watering allocations for residential and irrigation customers will be reduced by 20%.

A 40-cent per unit drought surcharge also will be added to water use in Tiers 3-5, the non-essential usage tiers. Customers whose water use remains in Tier 1 and the adjusted Tier 2 will not be affected by the drought surcharge. The guidelines were adopted in April 2022 by the Board of Directors as part of PWD’s Mandatory Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

“We have been asking customers for the past year to voluntarily conserve water to help during the drought,” Thompson said. “As we experienced more dry weather this year, it is critical that everyone becomes aware of the seriousness of our current drought and make an extra effort at using water wisely. The best way is to use a lot less water for outdoor watering.”

For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

