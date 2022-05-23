New DACC hours without appointments

LANASTER – The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is aware of the public’s desire to visit its animal care centers without an appointment. In response, DACC is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits.

Effective immediately, DACC animal care centers will have new hours of operations for appointment-based visits and walk-ins.

Between the hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesday (when visiting hours will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.), the public will be allowed to visit the care centers and conduct transactions without an appointment. Appointments will continue to take place in the morning hours starting at 10 a.m. as these remain the most effective and successful means of placing homeless animals into new homes.

Owners who have lost their pets will continue to be able to redeem their pets at any time.

According to DACC Director Marcia Mayeda, “As we make these changes, we will continue to monitor customer service and traffic activity to ensure we are properly addressing public health and safety as well as animal well-being”

The public is reminded that they still have the option to continue to make appointments to visit in the morning hours.

DACC has local locations in Lancaster, at 5210 West Avenue I, and in Palmdale, at 38550 Sierra Highway. For a list of all DACC locations, visit: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.]

