Lancaster giving away $100K worth of baby formula to local families

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby and Los Angeles County, is giving away baby formula to Lancaster families facing the current nationwide formula shortage, officials announced Monday.

LA County and Lancaster purchased $100,000 worth of formula through Baby2Baby, a national LA-based nonprofit that works with wholesale partners to have formula made to order at as low as a third of the retail price.

“It is our priority to ensure the citizens of Lancaster have access to basic necessities, that includes baby formula. We understand that the current formula shortage is upsetting for many families across the country, including right here in Lancaster,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “By working together with LA County and nonprofits like Baby2Baby, we can help provide families in need with formula as well as some peace of mind.”

“The formula shortage is an absolute emergency for families living in poverty, and we are using every resource at our disposal to urgently get it to the families we serve,” shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. “We are so grateful to the city of Lancaster for supporting our relief efforts and partnering with us to provide lifesaving formula to babies in need.”

Lancaster residents interested in participating in the giveaways can find more information by following the city’s social media platforms and on the city’s website at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

Giveaways are anticipated to begin at the end of June.

In addition to hosting the baby formula giveaways, the city of Lancaster regularly offers a variety of resources and services to residents in need. For more information, visit LancasterConnect.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–