AJCC to host youth job and resource fair in Lancaster

LANCASTER – America’s Job Center of California will host a Spring Youth Job & Resource Fair on Thursday, May 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Stanley Kliener Building at Steve Owens Memorial Park, located at 43063 10th Street West in Lancaster.

The event will provide information about jobs and resources in the areas of fast food, retail, community programs, hospitality, local college programs, training opportunities, housing resources for youth, resources for foster youth, and more.

Registration is required at https://xplosion_youth.eventbrite.com.

For more information, email Roosevelt Reaux at roosevelt.reaux@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

