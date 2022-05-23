7 cited, none arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but seven people were cited for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 21, near the intersection of Avenue K and 32nd Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

968 vehicles were contacted.

Two motorists were cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Four motorists were cited for driving without a license.

One vehicle owner was cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, sheriff’s officials said. Checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of DUI-related crashes, according to the sheriff’s department.

Funding for the Lancaster DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–