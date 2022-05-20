Six dogs, one cat killed in Acton house fire

ACTON – At least seven pets died in an Acton house fire Thursday evening, authorities said..

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just after 7:50 p.m. Thursday, May 19, to the house at 3855 West Acton Avenue, near the Santa Clara River, according to a department statement.

Firefighters knocked the flames down by about 9:30 p.m.

However, they discovered six dogs and a cat were killed in the blaze, according to the fire department

No other injuries were reported.

Initial reports indicated that the home belonged to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy, but fire department officials nor the sheriff’s department could confirm the details.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No further details were released.

