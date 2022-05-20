LA County unemployment rate dips again in April

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.5% in April, down from a revised 5.7% in March, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.5% rate was well below the 10.4% rate in April 2021.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not available, the April unemployment rate was 2.7%, down from 3.1% in March.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in April, down from 4.8% in March and below the 8.3% rate from April 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.6% in April, 3.6% in March and 6% in April of last year.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 13,400 jobs between March and April to reach nearly 4.5 million.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 10,200 jobs.

