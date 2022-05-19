Deputies seeking bipolar woman who went missing from Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman with bipolar disorder who went missing from Palmdale.

Deanne Corsobel Moreira, 33, was last seen around 4 p.m. on May 10 near the 37500 block of 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Moreira is Hispanic and 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of “Sisters” in Chinese characters on her lower back. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a pink sweatshirt.

“Ms. Moreira suffers from bipolar disorder,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Deanne’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to all the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

