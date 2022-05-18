Coffee with PWD Director Vincent Dino set for June 1

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) customers are invited to join Board Director Vincent Dino for coffee from 9 to11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Starbucks, located at 38019 47th Street East in Palmdale.

Dino will meet with constituents and be available to answer water-related questions. Coffee with a PWD Director events give customers the opportunity to get to know their representatives in a casual environment. The first cup of coffee for attendees at the event will be free. Attendees also will receive a PWD coffee mug.

“It sure will be nice to enjoy coffee together again,” Dino said. “I am looking forward to having this in-person event and sharing information about the drought.”

In addition to representing PWD’s Division 5, Dino is on the board of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority and serves as an alternate board member on the Plant 42 Environmental Restoration Advisory Board and on the Association of California Water Agencies & Joint Powers Insurance Authority. He also is on PWD’s Resource & Facilities and Personnel committees.

A Palmdale resident since 1993, Dino is a retired Journeyman Electrician of 35 years and had served on the Palmdale Planning Commission for eight years, including two terms as chairman. First elected to the Board in 2013, he won re-election in 2018. His second term will end in November.

Division 5 is an area that lies roughly between Avenue P to the north, Avenue S to the south, 75th Street to the east and 30th Street to the west.

For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

