Palmdale’s Legacy Commons to host Informational meetings on Medicare

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9, is scheduling appointments for seniors 65 and up who would like to learn more about Medicare and related health care coverage.

Appointments are available on Mondays, from 1 to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 661-267-5904 or stop in at Legacy Commons to speak to a staff person.

A state registered Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) volunteer will offer free unbiased information, counseling, and assistance free of charge. Some of the topics they can address include original Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare prevention services, Medicare Part D (prescription drug benefit), Medicare Advantage (HMO/PPO), Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap), long-term care, Medi-Cal and Medicare savings programs, and dual eligibility (Medicare and Medi-Cal).

HICAP is a program of the Center for Health Care Rights. HICAP volunteers are trained by the Center for Health Care Rights and are registered with the California Department of Aging. HICAP is designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as California’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program.

For more information on HICAP, visit www.healthcarerights.org, or call 800-824-0780.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–