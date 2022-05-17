Motorcycle safety enforcement operation in Lancaster this Wednesday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol this Wednesday looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.

The motorcycle safety enforcement operation will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in Lancaster, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. “Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.”

Sheriff’s officials offered the following tips for motorists and motorcyclists to protect themselves while driving or riding:

Motorists

Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.

Use your signal when changing lanes.

Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.

Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.

Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be holding other motorcycle safety enforcement operations throughout the month of May.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

