Man diagnosed with depression missing in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help to find a 55-year-old man with depression who went missing in Littlerock.

Andres Santiago Tostado, aka Mac, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Monday, May 16, on the 10000 block of East Avenue R-8, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Tostado is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown, short wavy hair, brown eyes and a scar from his right eye to his right ear. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray button-up shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information about Tostado’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

