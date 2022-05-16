People with bicycles can ride Metrolink for free this week

In honor of Bike To Work Week, which begins Monday, May 16, Metrolink will offer free rides to people who board trains with their bicycles through Friday, May 20.

“Metrolink’s bike-friendly passenger trains are perfect for a summer travel adventure as well as for those riders who use their bikes for part of their commute,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian. “And during Bike to Work Week we invite everyone to bring their bike and take the train to work or anywhere they like, free for the entire week.”

Metrolink’s train system has 538 miles of track, providing access to 62 stations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

“On Metrolink trains, there is a special ‘Bike Car’ designed to secure up to nine bikes on the lower level, while all our passenger cars have some area for bicycle storage. These accommodations make it easier for our riders to get to a destination easily and with fun,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “Fun is the key over the next few months as we all get out and enjoy our Southern California summer.”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will also offer free rides to people who board Metro trains with their bicycles or bring their helmets on Metro buses. Cyclists can access gated rail stations by using the intercom near the fare gates and notifying an attendant, who will open gates for them.

As part of National Bike Month, Metrolink will give away a brand new Aventon e-bike, a Metrolink monthly pass, a night at a local luxury hotel and a dinner for two. The giveaway is worth more than $2,500, Metrolink said. Metrolink will also kick off its “Summer of Adventure,” which runs through August, and includes discounted fare options and ideas for fun trips for riders.

