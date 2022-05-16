Palmdale Playhouse to host AV Children’s Choir performance of “Once Upon a Dream”

PALMDALE – The AV Children’s Choir will present an evening of choral music with “Once Upon a Dream” on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East.

The evening will feature beautiful melodies and soaring harmonies as the choir presents favorite classic Disney selections.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, military and 12 and under, and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Tickets for all shows may be purchased online, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.

For more information, please call 661/267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–