Seven local students earn Memory Master Award

PALMDALE – Seven students from the homeschool community, Classical Conversations Palmdale Central, recently finished months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.

The students, ranging in age from 8 to 11 years old, earned the Memory Master award in April, when each child spent approximately five hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline.

Classical Conversations is an academic homeschool community that follows the Classical Education model. Memory Master is a program that is available to all elementary aged Classical Conversations participants nationwide.

Besides a chronological timeline of 160 events and people, the students had other subjects of study, such as history, including 24 facts about world history from ancient to modern times; over 120 world geography facts, including ancient civilization locations, modern countries and bodies of water; science, including facts about biology and physical science; Latin noun declensions; English grammar facts; math, including multiplication tables to the 15’s, common squares and cubes, basic geometry formulas, and unit conversions; and reciting all 46 US presidents.

“Memory Master takes initiative and dedication on the part of the students,” said Barbara Bailey, director of Classical Conversations Palmdale Central. “The goal is mastery, which is getting the material into the long term memory… These students work very hard, studying on their own for months to prepare. It is like a mental marathon.”

Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that provides children with an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The program is for students in grades pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade.

To learn more about Classical Conversations, contact Barbara Bailey at bbaileyhomeschool@yahoo.com, or visit www.classicalconversations.com.

[Information via news release from Classical Conversations Palmdale Central.]

