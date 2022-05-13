LA County man sentenced to prison for destroying property during Capitol attack

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday, May 14, to four months in prison on a felony charge of destruction of government property for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hunter Ehmke, 21, jumped onto a ledge of a window with multiple panes, which leads into an office. He kicked in the three lower panes of the window, shattering them, then smashed two additional windowpanes, according to his plea agreement.

Damage to the five broken windowpanes outside the Rotunda door on the east side of the Capitol building totaled $2,821, according to the Department of Justice.

The actions of Ehmke and others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Ehmke was arrested in Glendora on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty this past Jan. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Following his prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,821 in restitution, according to the DOJ.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

–