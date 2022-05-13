First female captain to manage LA County Fire Department PIO office announced

The first female captain to manage the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s public information office will assume her new role on Monday, May 16, authorities announced Friday.

Capt. Sheila Kelliher will take over the position after the recent promotion of Battalion Chief Ron Haralson, the fire department reported.

“With 22 years of county service, Captain Kelliher brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with her to the PIO,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “I am certain she will be a great resource to not only the media but also the communities we serve.”

Kelliher has been involved in several initiatives through the fire department’s Community Outreach, Recruitment, Diversity, and Inclusion Section, where she assisted with the Explorer Program, the Girls’ Fire Camp and Women’s Fire Prep Academy to recruit and mentor youth from underserved communities.

Kelliher is also a founding member and board member of the Women’s Fire League.

“When Captain Kelliher is not on the job, she is a devoted wife and mother to 11-year-old twins — daughter, Marley, and son, Maximus,” a fire department statement said. “With five gold medals won in previous World Police & Fire Games events, she is also a competitive athlete who enjoys playing golf, bodybuilding and weight training.”

Kelliher graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communications. Her most recent assignment was with Fire Station 125 in the Calabasas.

