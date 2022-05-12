Palmdale invites residents to help “Stamp Out Hunger” for May’s Season of Service project

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites residents to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive which will take place this Saturday, May 14, as part of the city’s Season of Service.

Residents may simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters, and churches. In Palmdale, SAVES is the local foodbank that will receive the donations.

Now in its 30th year, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) annual Stamp Out Hunger national food drive helps feed millions of Americans.

“The need is as great as ever, given the pandemic-caused economic dislocations of the past two years,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by NALC’s donor drive, in which those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries. The city is proud to have this as part of our Season of Service activities.”

The Letter Carriers’ food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. Hunger affects 1 in 8 Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens, and veterans.

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” said NALC President Fredric Rolando. “We see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

