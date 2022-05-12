Arraignment postponed to June 15 for man accused of killing his 4 children & their grandmother

LANCASTER – Arraignment has been postponed until June 15 for Germarcus Lamar David, the man charged with murdering his four children and their grandmother at the family’s home in Lancaster last year.

David, now 30, is being held in lieu of $10 million bail. He is charged with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death in connection with the shooting deaths, which were reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, inside the family’s home on the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the dead as: 1-year-old Noah David, 2-year-old Kaden David, 7-year-old Germarcus David Jr., 11-year-old Namyiah David, and 51-year-old Ericka England (the children’s grandmother and the suspect’s mother-in-law).

Each victim was shot in the upper body, and they were all pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Sheriff’s detectives have released little information on the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to online media reports, England had been babysitting her grandchildren, and the children’s mother returned home, found the bodies of her family, and called 911. Several media outlets have reported that David turned himself in at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby. He was arrested at 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021, according to LASD inmate records.

David was reportedly a former licensed security guard who had a permit to carry a handgun that expired in 2020.

