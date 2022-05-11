Free fitness classes offered at Palmdale Fitness Court

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is offering free fitness classes for ages 14 and up at the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Avenue.

Beginners classes will be held May 28 and June 4, while intermediate classes will take place June 11, 18 and 28. All classes run from 10 to 11 a.m. Register at www.playpalmdale.com and search for “Fitness Court.”

The Fitness Court is a best-in-class outdoor bodyweight circuit-training system, which features more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The system includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple, yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

The Fitness Court was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation, and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.

Use of the Fitness Court is free and available during regular park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court app for free training videos, class schedules, challenges and more.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

